007 First Light Players Can Get Early Milestone Rewards Ahead of Launch

007 First Light is offering fans some unique rewards, but they must work together as a community to get them. James Bond fans have been longing for a new video game for quite some time. The last game in the franchise was 007 Legends and was released in 2012 around the time of Skyfall. Although Skyfall was hailed as one of the best Bond movies, 007 Legends was received as one of the worst Bond games. It was a bland FPS that was clearly built on the bones of Call of Duty while also being a buggy mess. It basically killed Bond games over over a decade.

Thankfully, Bond never stays dead. Next year, we will get 007 First Light from developer IO Interactive, the team responsible for the Hitman franchise. It won’t be based on any of the movies, but it will show fans the origin story of the character as it has frequently been ignored on screen. Not many people probably care to see a 007 origin story on film, but when you get to play it yourself? That’s a different story and makes a compelling case for something more unique and interesting. As of right now, we are still waiting to see raw gameplay, but the first trailer looked tremendous.

007 First Light Offers Free Rewards for Steam Wishlists

With that said, if you’re hyped for the game, you can earn some exclusive rewards. 007 First Light is offering rewards on Steam based on the amount of players who wishlist the game. The more people wishlist, the more rewards you can earn. These rewards range from developer AMAs and desktop wallpapers to in-game skins when 007 First Light releases next year. The last milestone is being kept “confidential”, hopefully indicating that it will be something significant for players to use in-game. You can view the full breakdown below.

Milestone 1: Equip Bond with a unique skin and enhance your desktop with animated 007-themed wallpapers.

Milestone 2: Add flair to your fieldwork with a custom gadget skin, and stream like an agent with a bespoke overlay.

Milestone 3: Go in style with a Deluxe agent skin, plus unlock a developer AMA.

Milestone 4: Confidential. The contents of this final reward are top secret, for now…

The only downside of this is we don’t really know how many wishlists 007 First Light needs to earn in order hit all of the milestones. Hopefully it’s attainable, but it seems likely that a game of this scale would hit whatever milestones IO Interactive has set. Given this will likely be one of the biggest games of 2026, we can probably expect a lot of hype to be built up ahead of the game’s release.

007 First Light will release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.