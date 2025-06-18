007 First Light’s Villain Teased by Developer (And It May Be Another Agent)

007 First Light‘s new villain may be someone within MI6. The James Bond franchise has been around for over 60 years now and as a result, numerous spy stories have been told. While you’d be forgiven for thinking that means they’d probably have run out of some ideas by now, Bond is a character that evolves and adapts to the times he’s in. It has allowed Bond to be re-interpreted in different eras, allowing for new types of threats, new types of challenges, and all new stories. Now, things will be rebooted once again for IO Interactive’s new video game 007 First Light.

The new Bond game will not be based on any of the films nor will it even utilize the likeness of anyone who has been in the movies. This is a brand new take on the character rooted in IO’s own original vision, which is extremely rare for this franchise. 007 First Light will be an origin story for James Bond, featuring a 26 year old version of the character before he’s become 007 and show him learning all of the things that later become character trademarks. It’ll also be the first 007 game in 13 years, which is pretty astonishing.

With that said, we still don’t know very much about 007 First Light. It’s a game that is being veiled in secrecy with IO Interactive planning to share more this summer. Even though fans are pretty certain they know who is playing James Bond in the game, IO Interactive isn’t confirming anything at the moment. However, Rolling Stone was able to get IO’s CEO Hakan Abrak to touch a bit more on the villain and general plot of the game, noting that 009 is mentioned in the trailer in an antagonistic way and questioning the role the 00 program plays in this story.

“I think that’s interesting in itself, betrayal in the world of spies is a thing,” said Hakan Abrak. “[Also] in the real world that we hear about, double agents and all that. Without going too much into the story and revealing anything, I think 009 is a very important part of the story,” Abrak says. “The interesting part here is that the 00 [Double O] program has been laying dormant for quite a while, and the M we meet is actually believing in the human church and believing in resurrecting the 00 program.”

009 has been a minor character in previous films as Bond steals his car in Spectre and he’s featured on-screen in Octopussy as a clown. However, it seems like whoever 009 is will play a larger role in 007 First Light. This wouldn’t be the first time an agent has been a villain as 006 was an antagonist in Goldeneye and Javier Bardem’s character in Skyfall was a former agent who worked under Judi Dench’s M, leading him down a quest for vengeance.

007 First Light will release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.