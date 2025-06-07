007 First Light Developer Explains Why They Haven’t Announced James Bond’s Actor Yet

IO Interactive hasn’t confirmed who is playing James Bond in their new video game, 007 First Light, but there’s a good reason. The role of James Bond is one that’s highly coveted and has only been held by a handful of actors across the last 60 years. Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, and a few other legends have all had their careers defined by their time as James Bond. It’s a lasting legacy, one that is even recognized by royalty in the UK. Although Daniel Craig concluded his run as 007 back in 2021, we have no idea who is next in line to play Bond on the big screen.

However, IO Interactive finally lifted the curtain on their long in-development Bond game, 007 First Light, earlier this week. After years of nothing more than the codename Project 007 and an image of the iconic Bond gun barrel, we got a few glimpses of gameplay, some story details, and even what our James Bond looks like. This particular game will focus on a 26 year old James Bond prior to becoming 007 and chronicle his journey to earning his double-0 status. The first trailer for the game has been a highlight for Summer Game Fest, causing rampant speculation about the game.

IO Interactive Isn’t Revealing Who Plays James Bond Quite Yet

As soon as the trailer made its debut, people began trying to figure out who is playing James Bond in 007 First Light. It is almost certainly Dexter: Original Sin actor Patrick Gibson as they look identical, minus different hair color and a very big scar, and they sound the same. However, IO Interactive isn’t confirming or denying any casting speculation at the moment. ComicBook’s Tanner Dedmon had an opportunity to sit down with 007 Franchise Director Jonathan Lacaille and asked why IO Interactive is purposely avoiding revealing who our new James Bond is.

“We want people to care about the game first, we wanted to introduce a good game and get people excited about our choices,” said Lacaille. “The genre, the story, introducing this new world to players. This has to be the focus, this is what we’re presenting today. There’s a lot of news, the name of the game is a big one. For everything about the cast and the voice actors, we’ll talk more about that in-depth when we talk about the story and so on later this summer.”

IO Interactive has already confirmed a more in-depth gameplay reveal for 007 First Light later this summer and it sounds like it will paint a better picture of what the game actually is. For now, what we’ve been shown is more of a teaser that sets the stage and lets players understand the kind of tone the developer is going for. It makes sense to try and spread this information out, even if players are able to accurately predict some reveals ahead of time. It keeps the conversation going over time and also ensures that players aren’t being overloaded with information all at once.

007 First Light is likely going to be obsessively talked about by gamers for the next year. We’re not quite sure if the game is going to launch in the first half of 2026 or beyond, but the fact IO Interactive is clearly revving up its marketing for the game would suggest it might be released very early in 2026. Hitman (2016) and Hitman 3 both released in the first quarter of their respective release years to much success, so it’s possible IO Interactive will mimic this strategy, especially since it would keep the game out of GTA 6‘s way.