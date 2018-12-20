’14 Days of Fortnite’: Where to Find the Giant Candy Canes

The 14 Days of Fortnite extravaganza continues and today’s challenge tasks players with finding giant candy canes around the map! To help you get this done quickly, we put together a small guide so you can get those canes and move on to the rest of Week 3’s normal Battle Pass challenges with ease!

I’d recommend dropping in the location just above Wailing Woods first, just because that one is so far away from the remaining three. Then, once that one is found, head over to Polar Peak for the rest of the candy canes. Another personal recommendation is starting with Frosty Flights and working your way inwards, just so you don’t get left out in the dust with the shrinking storm. Personal suggestion though, do what feels comfortable for you!

Doing the above challenge will unlock a special reward, seen with the banner below:

That’s all there is for today, but if you’re wanting to participate in the 14 Days of Fortnite – make sure to keep it tuned in here because we will be posting the daily challenges and rewards as they are revealed!

The 14 Days of Fortnite is much more than just simple rewards, it’s a fun experience! According to the dev’s most recent blog post, “The holidays have hit Battle Royale, and it’s shown across the map in a variety of ways. Pick up a Snowball Launcher or hide within a holiday-lit Legendary Bush after dropping from the festive Battle Bus!

“In addition to the map makeover, the 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature a new challenge with a new free reward every single day. Each day also brings both new and returning LTMs. And finally, be sure and check out the Item Shop for new and returning holiday outfits appearing daily to show off your holiday spirit. Login everyday to see what’s new!”

The latest festivities is going on right now! We’re currently on day 2 with 12 more to go. As for Fortnite itself, the game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

Thoughts on the 14 Days of Fortnite? What do you hope to see next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!