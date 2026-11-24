You know what gets me more excited than seeing a ridiculous damage number pop up on screen? Finding an entirely new way to make that number happen. Really, there’s a special kind of magic when a developer introduces a mechanic that makes you stop and reconsider everything you thought you knew about building a character. One weird addition is all it takes before you’re theorycrafting some wonderfully unhinged combination that might turn out to be your next obsession. That is the sort of creativity I want more of the ARPG genre, and Grinding Gear Games giving us all plenty of reasons to be excited about what comes next for Path of Exile 2, starting with their .

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The upcoming Shadow and Duelist classes are exactly the sort of additions that make me want to drop everything and start experimenting. The Shadow wants to turn combat into an elaborate game of cat and mouse. The Duelist looks ready to make swordplay an absolute playground of mechanical possibilities. Neither is content with simply handing players another collection of abilities or spells and calling it a day. Oh, no.They’re introducing mechanics that could fundamentally change how people approach encounters, and the possibilities are downright exciting. Honestly, I love what this studio is doing.

Path of Exile 2’s Shadow and Duelist Are More Than Just New Classes

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Let’s talk about the Shadow, because I absolutely love the idea of turning stealth into an actual combat identity in an ARPG. This isn’t just a character who sneaks behind an enemy before delivering a slightly stronger backstab. The Shadow can remain concealed until monsters get close enough to detect them, creating opportunities to decide exactly when an encounter begins. Dagger skills become empowered while hidden, so there’s a genuine incentive to strike from the darkness rather than immediately jumping into the fray. Then things get even more interesting with traps. You can prepare them while concealed before revealing yourself and triggering a sequence of detonations. Just imagine the sheer satisfaction of setting up an elaborate little death trap and watching an unsuspecting pack of monsters wander straight into it. It’s wonderfully devious, and I can already picture players coming up with increasingly ridiculous ways to turn entire encounters into sushi the moment they start.

The Duelist, meanwhile, looks like an absolute treat for anyone who loves getting into the thick of combat. Swords are finally joining Path of Exile 2‘s weapon roster, and GGG clearly isn’t interested in making this a simple case of giving players another object to swing around. The new weapon type comes with its own stance system, allowing certain abilities to function differently depending on whether you’re in Ready, Blood, or Sand Stance. Blood leans into bleeding enemies while Sand offers a different approach to dealing damage, giving sword users another layer of decision-making to explore. What I particularly enjoy about this design is how it encourages players to think about the relationship between their abilities rather than simply finding the biggest number and pressing the corresponding button until everything dies.

Here’s what really gets me excited, though: these two classes couldn’t be much more different. Both classes offer their own mechanical rabbit holes for players to disappear into, and I suspect the community is going to have an absolute field day figuring out what these classes can do. New classes in PoE 2 tend to come with a lot more than what they represent on the surface, and that’s really where my excitement stems from.

ARPGs Need to Keep Finding New Ways to Make Combat Interesting

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There’s a reason people can sink hundreds or even thousands of hours into ARPGs. Building a character is practically an obsession in its own right. You start with a vague idea of what you want to create, spend an unreasonable amount of time figuring out how to make it work, and eventually emerge with something that can turn an entire screen of enemies into a very brief memory. It’s glorious. But I think the genre sometimes gets a little too comfortable with the idea that progression alone is enough to keep things exciting. Another passive node makes your character stronger. Another piece of equipment pushes your damage even higher. Fantastic! But what if the next update gave you an entirely new way to fight instead? That’s the kind of progression that really gets my attention.

This is where Path of Exile 2 has the potential to become something special. GGG has spent development continually finding ways to push beyond familiar ARPG conventions, and the upcoming release represents a major opportunity to build on that foundation. The Shadow and Duelist are particularly exciting because their mechanics could inspire entirely new approaches to character building. Players are going to spend their time experimenting with trap combinations and discover how far they can push the Shadow’s stealth mechanics. Duelist players will have their own mechanical playground to explore through. The real icing on the cake is that both classes add new mechanics, and since PoE 2 allows you to mix and match almost everything, the results are going to be spectacular. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the most interesting combinations emerge from players doing things GGG never expected. That’s half the fun!

December 11 is an enormous milestone for Path of Exile 2, but I’m just as interested in what the next few years could bring. The Shadow and Duelist already have me excited to see what GGG does next, and I absolutely love that the studio seems more interested in expanding what combat can be than simply giving us another way to make enemies explode. Although, to be fair, I’m certainly not opposed to making enemies explode.

Which of the new Path of Exile 2 mechanics has you most excited to experiment with when the full release arrives? Let us know in the comment section below.