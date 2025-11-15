$40 Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $2 for Limited Time

A couple of Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $40 on the Nintendo eShop are on sale for $2 for a limited time. These price points are thanks to a massive 95% discount for each Switch game. Both Nintendo Switch games have never been cheaper than this; however, the deal is set to expire in exactly one week on November 21. Neither game has a native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but both are playable on the new 2025 console via backward compatibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and November 21, more specifically, all Switch and Switch 2 users can score both Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, and its sequel Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice for $2. The former was released in 2018 by developer CrazyBunch and publisher Assemble Entertainment, while the latter was released by the same pair in 2020.

About the Series and Games

For those who do not know, Leisure Suit Larry is one of the older, active series in gaming, dating all the way back to 1987 when Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards was released. Since then, it has been a cult-classic series, though its relevancy does seem to be gradually fading with age. Whatever the case, between 1987 and 2009, there were eight releases. And then it went on ice for nine years until Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry. The latest release in the series was its follow-up, 2020’s Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice.

Play video

Upon release, the 2018 game earned a 72 on Metacritic, while the sequel earned a 73. The Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews for additional insight into the quality of the games, but the 85% and 83% approval ratings of each game on Steam suggest their respective review scores are slightly underating the titles.

Play video

As you can see in the trailers for the pair of games, they are adventure titles, like the games in the series before them. To this end, if you are not a fan of the genre, these two games aren’t going to convert you. More than this, if you are not a fan of raunchy comedy, then you are almost certainly not going to like the pair of mature games.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.