A prominent PlayStation 5 exclusive that was released back in 2021 is set to be shut down forever in the coming day. In the early days of the PS5, Sony released a number of games that have continued to be looked back upon fondly. Between Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the PS5 got off to a strong start following its arrival in late 2020. Despite this, not every game that launched in the first year of the PS5 ended up being as well-received, with one specific exclusive now slated to soon become unplayable.

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As of tomorrow, November 25th, PlayStation will be shuttering the servers for Destruction AllStars. Released in February 2021, Destruction AllStars was a car combat game developed by Lucid Games. Despite being a unique concept for a live-service endeavor, Destruction AllStars failed to find an audience, which led to support for the title waning rather quickly. Now, the game’s modest ongoing support is set to finally end for good when PlayStation pulls the plug on its servers in less than 24 hours.

This demise of Destruction AllStars doesn’t come as a surprise, as PlayStation delisted the game suddenly on the PS Store back in May. This delisting came alongside support for the game’s multiplayer functionality concluding as well. However, in the time since, single-player modes for Destruction AllStars have still been accessible, with the promise that they too would be ending on November 25th. As a result, if you have even the slightest desire to play Destruction AllStars once more before it’s gone, this is your final opportunity.

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While PS5 users can’t be blamed for Destruction AllStars not panning out (the game wasn’t very good, after all), it’s still a bummer that this ended up being the title’s fate. Past reports from earlier in the PS5’s life cycle indicated that Lucid Games was actually in the process of working on a new entry in the Twisted Metal series before PlayStation ultimately scrapped the project. Assuming that Destruction AllStars had been a greater success, there’s a world in which the game would have been a stepping stone to Twisted Metal making a comeback. Instead, the beloved PlayStation series remains dormant and will now be joined by the likes of Destruction AllStars.

How do you feel about all services and servers for Destruction AllStars coming to an end? And did you ever happen to play this PS5 exclusive game for yourself? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.