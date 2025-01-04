7 Beloved Game Franchises Fans Most Want to See Return in 2025

For many, 2024 was something of an underwhelming year in gaming. While there were plenty of exciting new AAA and indie titles to enjoy, many are hoping that 2025 will feature fewer cancelled, delayed, and buggy games launching onto the scene. As gamers plan their 2025 wishlists on social media, a few beloved games have emerged as top contenders for franchises fans want to revisit in the coming year.

In a recent thread prompted by The Game Awards’ question, gaming fans have been sharing the franchises they most hope make a comeback in 2025. From long-dormant franchises to those with more recent, less-beloved entries, a few game franchises came up time and time again on players’ most wanted lists.

Jak and Daxter were once unavoidable regular entries the platforming genre, with a unique blend of action, racing, and puzzles that gained them a devout fan following. The first game released in 2001 for PS2 and was followed by several additional entries, with the most recent new addition to the franchise back in 2009.

Since then, the games have been re-released for newer consoles, but despite initial plans for Jak and Daxter 4, no new installments have entered into the scene. Based on the number of fans clamoring to see Jak and Daxter return in 2025, a new adventure would be more than welcome.

The Rayman series is also a nostalgia pick for gamers who love this series that gained popularity from the PlayStation / Game Boy Advance era onwards. The franchise received several spinoffs, most recently a Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in 2023.

While the spinoffs are still going strong, the series hasn’t received a new main story game since 2013’s Rayman Legends. Clearly, the fanbase is eager to see a return to form for this franchise and its original main character, and some rumors suggest this one might actually happen.

Sly Cooper is another popular PS2-era gaming franchise, featuring an anthropomorphic raccoon who’s also a seasoned thief. The game is yet another beloved platformer that also features puzzles for players to solve as they sneak their way through the story. The last new entry in the series came back in 2013, with Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time.

Since then, fans haven’t been treated to much of anything new with the series, though there have been occasional rumors about film or TV adaptations of the series. These haven’t materialized, but clearly, Sly Cooper fans are ready for another video game installment.

2024 has been an interesting year for first-person shooters, with quite a few massive flops entering into the genre. Perhaps that’s part of what has fans clamoring for more installments of the beloved Half-Life series. These games from Valve combine a compelling story with first-person shooter gameplay, something that’s a bit harder to come by these days.

After a long hiatus, the series got its most recent installment in the 2020 Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality prequel. However, many gamers aren’t yet in on VR, which means the 2007 Half Life 2: Episode Two is many gamers’ last experience with the franchise. They’re ready to see more from the franchise, preferably a traditional FPS as opposed to more VR experiments.

The Unreal series, and Unreal Tournament in particular, are still remembered as one of the best video games of its time. Players love the multiplayer action the Tournament entries brought to the area first-person shooter, which also lets single-player combatants face off against bots for practice.

Much like Half-Life, it’s likely gamers are feeling nostalgic for an era of beloved first person shooter multiplayer games after an underwhelming year for the genre. Unreal Tournament 3 was the last installment of the franchise, released back in 2007. A more recent installment was ultimately shelved in favor of Fortnite Battle Royale, but clearly, fans are still hoping to see the franchise make a true return to form.

The Splinter Cell series follows a recon unit navigating the field to thwart planned terrorist attacks. These games allow players to live out their stealth mission dreams as Sam Fisher. However, like many of the comeback franchises on the list, the series has been dormant for quite some time. Its last new instalment was Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013.

Ubisoft did announce a modern remake of the first game in the franchise, but the recent ups and downs in the gaming industry have rendered the future of that project unclear. Not much more has been shared about these plans since 2021, leaving fans to wonder when and if they’ll see another Splinter Cell game.

Martial arts gaming fans yearn to see another entry in the Shenmue franchise. This pricy open-world fighter RPG has many devoted fans, but unfortunately wasn’t considered much of a commercial success at launch. The game received just one sequel, Shemnue II, before the franchise was unofficially shelved for many years.

A crowdfunding campaign made Shenmue III a reality back in 2019, but since then, no new games have been announced. A 2022 anime adaptation proves the fanbase is still alive and well, and gamers want to revisit the world as a video game once more.