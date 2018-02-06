Pass into the Iris With 6 New Overwatch Funko Pop Figures

Whether you need healing, or your rip-tire is ready to roll – the newly announced next wave of Overwatch Funko Pop figures are ready to throw down!

The new line announced, in addition to the already epic collection of Blizzard‘s legendary heroes, includes:

Mercy

Junkrat

Zarya

Sombra

Zenyatta (yay!)

and a 6 inch Roadhog

At this time, a specific release date hasn’t been revealed though the March window is set as the placeholder for now. When you’re not rushing the point or defending the payload, you can rep your favourite hero in a more funko-fied fashion! UPDATE: The figures are available to pre-order here.

About the wonderful world of Overwatch, courtesy of Blizzard:

“The world needs heroes. Join over 30 million players* as you clash on the battlefields of tomorrow. Choose your hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers, and oddities. Bend time, defy physics, and unleash an array of extraordinary powers and weapons. Engage your enemies in iconic locations from around the globe in the ultimate team-based shooter. Take your place in Overwatch.”

Experience the extraordinary

Speed up and slow down time. Rain destruction from above in an experimental, jet-powered armor suit. Stalk your prey as a wraith-like assassin that can appear anywhere, anytime. Unleash powers such as dragonstrike, transcendence, graviton surge, and so much more. Every hero has a unique set of devastating and game-changing abilities.

Play heroes, not classes

Every hero has a unique perspective on the battlefield and a story behind how they arrived there. You are a champion of a bygone age wielding his punishing rocket hammer in the service of honor, a robotic monk committed to healing the rifts between man and machine, a genetically engineered gorilla who also happens to be a brilliant scientist, and many, many more.

Fight for the future…together

Teamwork is imperative for survival as you enter the fight with friends and comrades. Careful coordination will prove the difference between victory and defeat as your team combines the formidable powers at your disposal to devastating effect.

Shift your perspective

Just when it seems like your team is destined to go down in defeat, switch heroes on the fly and change the course of the battle. But don’t forget that your opponents can do the same. Master the game within the game as both teams shift strategies and heroes in a constant dance to gain the upper hand.

The world is your battlefield

Protect the secrets of the mysterious Temple of Anubis in Egypt, safely escort an EMP device through King’s Row in London, and do battle at other key locations around the planet. Every map has its own distinct feel with unique gameplay and team-based objectives.

