90’s Inspired Shooter ‘Dusk’ Gets a Release Date In Time For Christmas

Dusk

New Blood Interactive has finally given a release date to the fast-paced first-person shooter, which features a style similar to such games as Quake and Hexen. It’s set to arrive on Steam/PC starting on December 10, bringing with it three episodes, packed to the hilt with enemies that you’ll need to destroy with a variety of weapons.

As you can see from the launch trailer above, the game definitely has some old-school spirit behind it as you wield everything from dual scythes to double-barreled shotguns to grenade and rocket launchers, destroying everything in your path while you try to find the way to the next level. It won’t be easy, as everyone from militants to cultists to demons are hot on your trail.

The game will launch at the interesting price point of $16.66 (nice), and has the following description straight from the publishers:

“Survive the night against various evildoers after waking up strung up on meat hooks in a northeastern U.S. backwoods farmhouse and utilize a mind-blowing amount of badass weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded shotguns and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers. Battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth.

Inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Half-Life and other golden-era shooters, DUSK challenges players with several game modes including the game’s main three-part campaign, Endless Survival Mode and online multiplayer arena, “DUSKWorld.” Developed by David Szymanski (The Moon Silver, A Wolf in Autumn, The Music Machine) DUSK is set to a ridiculously raw and epic metal soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult (Rise of the Triad, Quake Champions).”

New Blood will also add new content to the game, including a patch available to Early Access users this evening, which adds a new Endless Arena along with other goodies.

There’s also a Nintendo Switch version of Dusk in the works; and though it doesn’t have a release date just yet, it’s expected sometime in early 2019. We’ll let you know when we get an official release date.

But huzzah, the 90’s are back, and just in time for Christmas!