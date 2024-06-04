Adam Bradford, Former D&D Beyond Founder, Joins SmiteWorks as Chief Development Officer

SmiteWorks has announced that Adam Bradford, the founder of D&D Beyond, has joined their company as the new Chief Development Officer. Bradford joins SmiteWorks, which develops the Fantasy Grounds VTT, after a successful stint at Demiplane, which announced its acquisition by Roll20 earlier today. According to a press release provided by SmiteWorks, Bradford will "focus on expanding Fantasy Grounds' market presence, enhancing user engagement, and user experience." Fantasy Grounds is a VTT that supports over two dozen game systems, including Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder and offers a robust toolset for game masters.

"The goal when I joined Demiplane was to build something great that would eventually be acquired, and then I would move on to my next adventure," said Bradford in a statement to ComicBook. "It's rare that plans like that come to fruition, but that's exactly how things have played out. I'm very proud of what we've built with Demiplane and expect to see great things ahead for the team. For my part, I'm now fully dialed in on that next adventure with SmiteWorks and Fantasy Grounds, and I couldn't be more stoked to get started."

Bradford has been one of the drivers of a digital transformation within the physical tabletop RPG space, with D&D Beyond and Demiplane's various game Nexuses providing robust character creation toolsets and management systems. D&D Beyond in particular is credited as one of the forces behind Dungeons & Dragons' emergence as a powerhouse brand in recent years, with millions of gamers building their characters through the system. D&D Beyond is now owned wholly by Wizards of the Coast and its parent company Hasbro.