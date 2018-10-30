‘Castlevania’ Producer In Talks To Make a ‘Legend of Zelda’ Series

This past weekend saw the release of the second season of the animated Castlevania series on Netflix, which fans have been calling a vast improvement over the shortened first season. But apparently, there's more where that came from when it comes to series producer Adi Shankar.

A report from The Wrap indicates that, according to Adi's Instagram, he was in talks to produce a series alongside an "iconic Japanese gaming company." Although he noted that he wouldn't reveal it until November 16, the report seems to suggest that the series could be based on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series.

In his post, Adi explained, "I can confirm that I'm working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video game series into a series. On Nov 16 @ 1pm I'm going to announce what it is. I love you all. Thank you for following me on this journey. Entertaining you guys continues to be a privilege."

But The Wrap "exclusively" noted that Zelda is the series in mind, which will continue to build upon Shankar's work with video game related properties. Along with Castlevania, Shankar also pitched a TV movie based on the Assassin's Creed video game franchise.

Adi hasn't commented on the series yet, and, again, we're likely to get official confirmation once the 16th rolls around. But if this does end up tying in with a Legend of Zelda series, we can't wait to see what it offers...especially if it has an animated style similar to what Castlevania has to offer.

As for Nintendo, they simply stated, "We have nothing to announce on this topic." More than likely, they're waiting for Shankar to confirm the news himself before moving forward with details.

A Netflix Legend of Zelda property has been rumored for the longest time, and with Nintendo getting back into the swing of things with a Super Mario Bros. movie alongside Illumination Entertainment, we figured it was just be a matter of time before we saw what happened. We'll let you know all the details as soon as Adi confirms them, and then begin counting the days until the series begins production. Oh, man, we need this.

Meanwhile, you can watch the second season of Castlevania on Netflix right now!