Adult Swim Shares Animal Crossing Designs For Rick and Morty, Samurai Jack, and more

By Marc Deschamps

There's a lot to love about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Whether it's building a unique and gorgeous town, or filling out the museum, there's so much for players to do in the Nintendo Switch game. For many players, however, creating and sharing designs is a major part of the game's appeal. It's definitely a way to showcase creativity, and social media has given players a great way to share these designs with one another. Adult Swim Games has decided to join in on the action, with some great designs for characters that will be familiar to fans of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Samurai Jack, and Rick and Morty. Fans of these shows will definitely want to bring these designs to their deserted islands!

Now you can read all the game's puns in Shake's voice!

Meatwad make the bells, see.

There's no Copper in New Horizons, but Frylock can rock you like a cop.

Carl needs no instructions to know how to rock.

Now we need the Plutonians!

Seems like a safe bet these two will be pretty popular!

Samurai Jack, or a bathrobe?

And here's his opponent, Aku!

