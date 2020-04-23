Adult Swim Shares Animal Crossing Designs For Rick and Morty, Samurai Jack, and more
There's a lot to love about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Whether it's building a unique and gorgeous town, or filling out the museum, there's so much for players to do in the Nintendo Switch game. For many players, however, creating and sharing designs is a major part of the game's appeal. It's definitely a way to showcase creativity, and social media has given players a great way to share these designs with one another. Adult Swim Games has decided to join in on the action, with some great designs for characters that will be familiar to fans of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Samurai Jack, and Rick and Morty. Fans of these shows will definitely want to bring these designs to their deserted islands!
Do you plan on downloading these designs? Which one is your personal favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out how to get these great Adult Swim designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
Now you can read all the game's puns in Shake's voice!
Let's kick things off with Master Shake from Aqua Teen Hunger Force because we all know the Happy Home Academy loved their house. pic.twitter.com/DD2x9FyAWQ— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
Meatwad make the bells, see.
Meatwad: pic.twitter.com/cqOiPq7zn0— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
There's no Copper in New Horizons, but Frylock can rock you like a cop.
Frylock: pic.twitter.com/rDignp6hkv— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
Carl needs no instructions to know how to rock.
Carl: pic.twitter.com/BTr9NYoT8u— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
Now we need the Plutonians!
Mooninite: pic.twitter.com/dmo7kkgtzm— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
Seems like a safe bet these two will be pretty popular!
Morty: pic.twitter.com/lcp7X9g1iy— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
Samurai Jack, or a bathrobe?
Train your villagers to defeat the evil Aku with these Samurai Jack outfits! Samurai Jack: pic.twitter.com/tfKsIu9Waq— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
And here's his opponent, Aku!
Aku: pic.twitter.com/x1bB1Tm72t— [adult swim] games (@adultswimgames) April 23, 2020
