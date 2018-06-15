Here’s Over 30 Minutes of Adventure Time: Pirates Of The Enchiridion Gameplay

Climax Studios and publisher Outright Games have dished out over 30 minutes of new Adventure Time: Pirates Of The Enchiridion gameplay footage — via GameSpot — showing off the title in meaty fashion for the first time.

The new footage specifically shows off the game’s turn-based combat, multiple cutscenes, and the high level of authenticity Climax Studios has managed to create. The jokes and writing especially feel straight out of any episode in the show, while the graphics do a pretty decent job of bringing to live the cartoon’s world and characters, even if the animations aren’t terrific.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s interesting Climax Studios opted to have turn-based combat rather than something more hack-and-slash, which seems like it would have been a terrific fit. I can’t say I’m in love with the combat, but The Legend of Zelda: Windwaker-esq sailing looks pretty neat.

It’s hard to gauge if this will be the faithful transition to video games that Adventure Time fans will be clamoring for, but it seems, at least in this footage, to be a solid attempt at the very least. However, video game adaptations of television shows have a long history of being inconsistent, or in other words, routinely being pretty bad. So fingers crossed Climax Studios has bucked the trend here.

Adventure Time: Pirates Of The Enchiridion is poised to release on July 17th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can read more about it below, courtesy of an official overview:

In this brand-new, hilarious Adventure Time story, gamers play as Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO to explore fan-favorite kingdoms, and meet the well-loved characters from Cartoon Network’s popular TV animation series.

The game starts with a flooded Land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from each other by rising waters. In their newly constructed boat (hold that thought*) Finn and Jake set sail to investigate what the junk went down.

During their adventures Finn and Jake will recruit friends to join their crew, jump into swashbuckling fights, interrogate characters for clues, and traverse the new and dangerous sea to locations across Ooo.

Key Features