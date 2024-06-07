Alan Wake Items Have Returned To Fortnite

Fortnite has been on an impressive streak with crossovers recently, bringing iconic franchises like Star Wars, Fallout, and Marvel to the game, with plenty more exciting collaborations rumored to be on the way still. The battle royale continues to be hold steady popularity and a massive draw to the game is undoubtedly the live service aspects that bring in a consistent rotation of content from other fandoms – many of which that have devout fanbases willing to spend V-bucks in the shop. Last year's Halloween-inspired Fortnite event, Fortnitemares, brought a few Alan Wake items to the Item Shop that players have hoped would return for a while now, and for a limited time, players that may have missed out on the Alan Wake items the first time can purchase a bundle, a gaming legends series outfit, a pickaxe, and a wrap.

The Alan Wake Item Shop options are broken down below with how many V-bucks they'll cost you each:

Alan Wake Gaming Legends Series Outfit

"Best-selling novelist haunted by his own twisted tales."



1,500 V-bucks



Includes the Alan's Messenger Bag back bling, "For keeping your secrets safe."



Dark Place Lamp Gaming Legends Series Pickaxe

"Lights out!"



800 V-bucks



Dark Place Gaming Legends Series Wrap

"Show your style."



300 V-bucks



Type: Outfit and Weapon



Of course, you can get all of the above mentioned items in the Alan Wake Bundle for 1,800 V-bucks, saving you 800 total on the entire set. The Alan Wake items were last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop 220 days ago, and can be purchased now through June 10th. Additional crossovers currently in the Item Shop include eight options from Destiny 2, Lethal Company, Family Guy, NBA, and Billie Eilish. Fortnite is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices.

As for Alan Wake as a standalone franchise, given that Summer Game Fest is tomorrow (at the time of writing this) and Geoff Keighley recently stated during a Q&A on Twitch that the showcase is "not all brand new stuff." Given this information and a cryptic message posted by the Alan Wake X (formerly Twitter) account, informing readers to "Join the percolation on June 7th," it's safe to say we're going to see something for Alan Wake soon enough, and from the looks of the post it'll finally be the Night Springs DLC.