Exclusive 8-Bit Xenomorph Funko Pop Arrives for Alien Day

Today marks the third annual Alien Day – a date that references the location upon which Aliens is set (moon LV-426 becomes 4/26). A breakdown of the festivities that are expected today can be found here, but as far as exclusive products for the event go, this 8-bit Xenomorph figure is the crown jewel. It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can only get right here while supplies last. Shipping is slated for June.

The figure is based on the Alien 3 video game that was released for the Sega Genesis in 1992 (so, technically this should be a 16-bit figure). The color scheme is taken directly from scenes in the game. The official description reads:

“Funko blended the pixel-art style with its classic Pop! Vinyl silhouette to bring fans a line of 8-bit Pop! Vinyl figures. Take it further with this Pop! featuring an exclusive video game deco with an orange-and-blue shade effect! The Alien Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.“

Another Funko Pop that is an exclusive and highly appropriate for Alien Day is a figure based on the Rick and Morty crossover promotional video for Alien: Covenant. As you can see, Rick is being savagely attacked by a Facehugger – but don’t worry! Rick’s blood is rich with toxins, which makes him deadly to consume for just about every alien life form in the multiverse. You can grab it at ThinkGeek while supplies last.

