Alien: Isolation's Mobile Successor Alien: Blackout Is Being Delisted

Alien: Blackout was released on mobile platforms back in 2019. The game isn't a direct sequel to Alien: Isolation, but serves as a spiritual successor to the original survival horror game. At one point, it seemed like the game might eventually come to consoles, with the Nintendo Switch, in particular, being a target system for the developers. However, today, the team behind Alien: Blackout released an unfortunate announcement on Twitter. Later this month, Alien: Blackout will be officially delisted from mobile stores, meaning it will be impossible to purchase the game if you don't already own it.

On Twitter, the team announced that Alien: Blackout will officially be taken down from the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Store on October 31. As mentioned, if you buy the game before it's delisted, you'll still be able to play, but after October 31, the team will no longer be doing further development or support for Alien: Blackout.

It's obviously an unfortunate end for the game, but it has been out for more than four years now. While many players were likely hoping it would still eventually be ported to new platforms, it's good that they at least know the game is going away well ahead of time and can go pick it up on their mobile device of choice if they haven't already done so.

What is Alien: Blackout?

Like Alien: Isolation, Blackout is a survival horror game. However, because it's a mobile-focused game, it doesn't have nearly the same gameplay fluidity as that popular entry in the Alien franchise. Instead, it uses point-and-click gameplay that is reminiscent of games like Five Nights at Freddy's. There are seven different levels players must navigate through, all the while trying to stay hidden from the xenomorph. If you're able to finish the base version of the game, you can unlock an even harder difficulty that will really test your abilities.

However, the bigger reason many players were interested in the game is that it continues the story of Amanda Ripley, who was the main character in Isolation. She's on board the Mendel space station when her entire crew is wiped out. A chance meeting with a new spaceship leads to her joining up with a new crew, though the xenomorph follows her, setting up the showdown that forms the central plot of Blackout.

Alien: Blackout is available now on mobile devices, but will be delisted on October 31. Make sure to go grab it before it goes away forever.