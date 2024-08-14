Alien: Rogue Incursion Release Date Revealed

The release date for Alien: Rogue Incursion, the upcoming action-horror game from Survios, has been revealed. With Alien: Romulus slated to hit theaters later this week, the long-running sci-fi franchise arguably has more attention on it now than it has in many years. As a result, Survios decided to capitalize on that excitement by sharing when Rogue Incursion will be coming to VR headsets.

Announced alongside a pair of new trailers, it was confirmed that Alien: Rogue Incursion will release at the end of this year on December 19th. The game is set to retail for $39.99 and will be available for PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR devices. A $49.99 version of Rogue Incursion is also available and includes a new character skin and weapon skin alongside other unannounced extras. All editions of the game are up for pre-order now with those who purchase it in advance gaining access to cosmetics tied to Alien: Romulus.

“Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise,” says the game’s official synopsis. “Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure is needed to survive.”

As for the new trailers in mention, Survios has finally revealed more gameplay footage pulled from Alien: Rogue Incursion. The first (viewable above) centers around the Xenomorphs themselves and gives prospective players a better idea of how they’ll have to engage in combat against the alien creatures. The second trailer is then tied to the various weapons that will be featured in Rogue Incursion and briefly highlights their uses in-game.

Outside of Alien: Rogue Incursion, recent leaks have suggested that a sequel to Aliens: Fireteam Elite is also in the works. Based on what we currently know, Fireteam Elite 2 is slated to release at some point in 2025. Assuming that these leaks are accurate, we might learn more about the game in an official capacity relatively soon.