Amazon to Launch Queue for Disney Lorcana Pre-Order

Amazon is using a virtual queue system for the rollout of Disney Lorcana's next set. Tomorrow at 9 AM PT, Amazon will roll out a virtual queue system to facilitate the purchase of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn product. Starting at 9 AM, fans can enter the queue on Amazon product pages related to Rise of the Floodborn product. Once the queue is closed, people will be randomly selected to get an invitation to purchase product. If they haven't used their invitation within 72 hours, someone else will get the invitation for that spot in line.

There are some limitations to what can be purchased and who can buy them. The queue system will be limited to US addresses and the only products available for pre-order will be the two Starter Decks and the Booster Display Boxes.

The roll-out for Disney Lorcana has been somewhat spotty, in part due to overwhelming demand. While some stores are offering limited online pre-sales, other stores have opted to go fully in-store. Infamously, Ravensburger's own website crashed when it tried rolling out pre-sales earlier this month after a massive DDOS attack that overwhelmed the third party queue system added to Ravensburger's website.

The new Rise of the Floodborn card set adds over 200 new cards and has added several new deck archetypes to the game, including a new bounce deck focused heavily on Amethyst cards, and enhanced discard cards in Emerald ink. The easiest way to jump into Disney Lorcana is via a Starter Deck, with Rise of Floodborn having two Starter Decks, while The First Chapter came with three Starter Decks. The set has been available at local game stores for two weeks, while mass retailers will start to sell the cards tomorrow.

Amazon's pre-order queue for Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn launches right here tomorrow, December 1st at 9 AM ET.