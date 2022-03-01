Amazon Luna Officially Launches With Free Prime Gaming Channel

Amazon Luna has officially launched a free Prime gaming channel. The company’s streaming offering has been trying to beef up their service as the online gaming marketplace becomes more and more crowded. Along with making the controllers more easily available, these kinds of benefits will entice more gamers to give their platform a shot. For Prime users, titles like Devil May Cry 5 and Immortals Fenyx Rising are now there to play in full for a month. Check out all of the new offerings.

Prime Gaming Channel: Amazon Prime members can now play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through a dedicated Channel. For the month of March, Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5; Observer: System Redux; PHOGS!; Flashback; and, from 3/8-3/14, Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Retro Channel: The Retro Channel features beloved classic games from publishers like Capcom and SNK, so subscribers can relive fan favorites like Street Fighter II—Hyper Fighting, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and more for $4.99 per month.

Jackbox Games Channel: Family game night has never been more fun with Luna and Jackbox Games. The Jackbox Games Channel on Luna is the only place you can play all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games with one subscription. Play popular hits including Quiplash, YOU DON’T KNOW JACK, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party. These titles support Luna Couch, a cloud-first feature that lets you invite others to join a multiplayer gameplay session instantly, even if they don’t have a Luna subscription. The Jackbox Games Channel is available for $4.99 per month.



“Our vision for Prime Gaming has always been to improve the playing experience through free in-game content for the games people love as well as a growing library of free games, and we are thrilled to launch the Prime Gaming Channel on Amazon Luna for Amazon Prime members,” Larry Plotnick, GM, Prime Gaming said. “We’ve consistently heard Prime members are excited to try out cloud gaming on Luna and now they can instantly, anywhere, with a unique offer of a rotating library of free games from Prime Gaming.”

Here’s how Amazon’s website describes Luna:

“Introducing Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play great games on devices you already own,” the official site states. “No waiting for lengthy downloads or updates — just play.” It would seem that Amazon Luna will include multiple different gaming channels which people can subscribe to for access to different publishers and the like. For example, Amazon Luna will have the Luna+ game channel available for an introductory price of $5.99 per month during early access, which includes video games like Resident Evil 7, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Iconoclasts, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more. Luna+ also allows for two devices to stream games simultaneously in addition to 4K/60FPS for certain titles.

Will you be checking out the new gaming channel? Let us know down in the comments!