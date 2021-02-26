Amazon Luna Offering Free Trial To Select Users

✖

Amazon Luna is extending access to their service with free trials for select users. If you have an Amazon Fire TV, you can get into the game without an invite. This all comes after a weird couple of weeks for their competitors over at Google Stadia. People in the United States can also finally order a controller for the service. The retail giant has its sights set on being the first cloud gaming platform to really reach that mainstream success. So, there are some hits available at the time of writing like Control, Sonic Mania, and Metro Exodus. But, after that seven day trial is over, you have to fork over $5.99 a month to keep playing. Also of note is the fact that Luna is in early access at the moment, and there are sure to be some tweaks to come in the near future. For now, it’s looking more like Amazon is getting serious about being a major player in the gaming space. Time will tell if users decide to sign on now or if they wait for more titles to be available.

We’ve made it easier for @amazonfiretv customers to join early access. Download the Luna app on Fire TV to start your 7-day free trial and help us make Luna even better. Get your Luna Controller (or a compatible 🎮) to play. Read more here: https://t.co/um3zs39F4h — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) February 25, 2021

"We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services said when Luna was announced. “It’s Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone."

Amazon’s website describes the service:

"Introducing Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service where it's easy to play great games on devices you already own," the official site states. "No waiting for lengthy downloads or updates — just play." It would seem that Amazon Luna will include multiple different gaming channels which people can subscribe to for access to different publishers and the like. For example, Amazon Luna will have the Luna+ game channel available for an introductory price of $5.99 per month during early access, which includes video games like Resident Evil 7, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Iconoclasts, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more. Luna+ also allows for two devices to stream games simultaneously in addition to 4K/60FPS for certain titles.

