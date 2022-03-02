Amazon’s Prime Gaming Free Games for March Now Available

Each month, Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers free video games to Amazon Prime subscribers, and as previously announced, the new freebies for March 2022 are now available. The headliner of the group this time around is obviously Madden NFL 22, but the full lineup includes that as well as Surviving Mars, Crypto Against All Odds, looK INside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind. That’s in addition to the recent full launch of Amazon Luna with its free Prime Gaming channel and various in-game offers for loot like in League of Legends.

It’s worth noting that, as with other subscriptions services offering “free” video games, there are some catches with Prime Gaming. First and foremost, they are only available to subscribers and even then only for a limited time. Interested folks have until April 1st to claim them to their account. There are also specific digital platform requirements for some of these, and most notably Madden NFL 22 requires EA’s Origin.

We're kicking off this month with some NEW GAMES! 🏈 🙌



Come get 'em while they're hot 🔥@EAMaddenNFL 22

Surviving Mars@SteamWorldGames Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Crypto Against All Odds

looK INside

Pesterquest

The Stillness of the Wind



👉 https://t.co/l5hQ2Pws7u 👈 pic.twitter.com/WxpZAsErcN — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) March 1, 2022

Here’s the full list of Prime Gaming’s free titles this month as well as their descriptions, straight from the source, if you are not familiar:

Madden NFL 22 – Gameday happens here. All-new features like Next Gen Stats star-drive AI and immersive Dynamic Gameday deliver the most authentic gameplay experience ever.

– Gameday happens here. All-new features like Next Gen Stats star-drive AI and immersive Dynamic Gameday deliver the most authentic gameplay experience ever. Surviving Mars – Overcome challenges and execute strategies to improve your colony’s chances of survival on Mars while unlocking the many mysteries of this alien world.

– Overcome challenges and execute strategies to improve your colony’s chances of survival on Mars while unlocking the many mysteries of this alien world. Crypto Against All Odds – Take on the role of a cybersecurity expert in this tower defense game where players will fight against hackers and other blockchain threats set in this cypherpunk interactive fiction.

– Take on the role of a cybersecurity expert in this tower defense game where players will fight against hackers and other blockchain threats set in this cypherpunk interactive fiction. looK INside – Play as Manon, a character who discovers a book in the attic which reveals the past of her family members through their memories, gestures, quirks and little secrets.

– Play as Manon, a character who discovers a book in the attic which reveals the past of her family members through their memories, gestures, quirks and little secrets. Pesterquest – Embark on a quest of epic importance in a grimsical episodic visual novel adventure set in the darkly funny Homestuck/Hiveswap universe where players will zap between Earth and Alternia making friends as they go.

– Embark on a quest of epic importance in a grimsical episodic visual novel adventure set in the darkly funny Homestuck/Hiveswap universe where players will zap between Earth and Alternia making friends as they go. SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech – Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only a player’s wits and a handful of cards.

– Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only a player’s wits and a handful of cards. The Stillness of the Wind – Play as Talma, a character who is approaching her final years by living out her simple way of life by tending to her homestead, surviving, subsisting, whilst increasingly disturbing letters arrive from her family in the city.

As noted above, the aforementioned video games — Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars, Crypto Against All Odds, looK INside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind — are now available via Amazon’s Prime Gaming. That’s in addition to various in-game loot for titles like League of Legends and the like. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon’s Prime Gaming right here.

What do you think about the latest batch of free video games for Amazon Prime subscribers? Do any of the Prime Gaming offers excite you particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!