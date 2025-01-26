One of the Most Popular Amiibo Getting New Reprint by Nintendo

One of the most popular Amiibo to be released by Nintendo in recent years is finally getting a new reprint following ongoing requests from fans. Since 2014, Nintendo has been letting loose Amiibo that belong to its Super Smash Bros. collection. This lineup didn’t finally conclude until early 2024 when the final character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sora from Kingdom Hearts, finally received an Amiibo of his own. Despite finally finishing this Smash Bros. collection, Nintendo fans have continued to make it known that they’d like to see more reprints of Amiibo that had come about earlier. Now, that is finally happening with one of the most beloved characters in all of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As of this week, new listings for the Solid Snake Amiibo have finally appeared online. Originally released in 2019, Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series first debuted in the Super Smash Bros. series in Super Smash Bros. Brawl for Nintendo Wii. While he missed out on the Wii U and 3DS entries in the franchise, Solid Snake ended up returning for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch.

While this Solid Snake Amiibo has obviously been available before, the accessory hasn’t been reprinted in a pretty long time. This combined with the ongoing popularity of Metal Gear Solid has resulted in a larger demand for Solid Snake to come back than most other Amiibo in the Super Smash Bros. collection. Fortunately, Nintendo has finally listened to that demand and is giving fans a new opportunity to pick Solid Snake up for their own Amiibo collection.

For those looking to pick up this Solid Snake Amiibo, Best Buy currently has the figure up for pre-order at a cost of $15.99. The Amiibo is said to have an official release date of February 13th, which is when it will then become available to pick up in stores or ship out. While other retailers haven’t put up this Solid Snake Amiibo for pre-order just yet, there’s a good chance that it should also start appearing on store shelves of retailers like Walmart, Target, and GameStop by mid-February.