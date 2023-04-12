Amnesia: The Bunker Delayed Again

Developer Frictional Games has revealed that Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed from its planned May 16th release date. Thankfully, the delay won't be a long one, as the horror game will now be dropping on May 23rd instead. While the extra time will allow the team to add an extra bit of polish, it seems that this wasn't the actual reason behind the delay. Instead, Frictional Games is trying to avoid conflicting with other big releases set to take place that same month.

"First, [Frictional Games is] taking this extra time to add even more polish to the game, ensuring that everything is absolutely perfect for you when it launches," a press release reads. "Second, they're carefully timing the release to avoid a week packed with awesome titles from other talented studios. This thoughtful decision means you can fully immerse yourselves in each amazing gaming experience, without feeling overwhelmed."

It's hard to say exactly what game the developer is looking to avoid potential conflicts with. There are some notable games coming out in the month of May, including highly-anticipated titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Redfall, but the press release (understandably) does not go into further detail. Regardless, those looking forward to Amnesia: The Bunker won't have to wait too much longer!

From everything revealed thus far, Amnesia: The Bunker looks much different from previous games in the series. As revealed last December, the game will feature a "semi-open world" where players will have a lot of freedom to decide how they want to handle different tasks. Set in a World War I era bunker, protagonist Henri Clement will have to contend with a gruesome opponent that will be consistently tracking the player and changing its strategies. Frictional Games is promising an intense experience, and everything shown so far seems to support that claim. The game is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

What do you think of this delay for Amnesia: The Bunker? Are you looking forward to the horror game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!