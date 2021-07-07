Among Us: New Physical Collector's Editions Announced

✖

Maximum Games has announced several new physical Collector's Editions for the popular video game Among Us in partnership with developer Innersloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy. There are three flavors of Maximum Games' physical editions: Crewmate, Impostor, and Ejected. Each includes more items than the last and gets progressively more expensive, with the Among Us: Ejected Edition being the top-of-the-line model for $89.99. Notably, these physical additions are for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. The last will, as expected, play just fine on the Xbox Series X|S as well.

Not included in the new physical editions from Maximum Games is a PC version, it would appear. Given that Innersloth is directly involved, that could be because Limited Run Games already produced an Among Us physical edition for PC. Whatever the case might be, the Maximum Games physical editions are set to release later this year, and while the pre-order listings have December 31st on there, that seems like a placeholder.

Here's exactly what comes in the various versions of Among Us from Maximum Games:

Among Us: Crewmate Edition ($29.99) Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content 3D Lenticular Case Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Among Us: Impostor Edition ($49.99) Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content 3D Lenticular Case Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box

Among Us: Ejected Edition ($89.99) Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook® Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box



Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and it has been announced that it will come to Xbox this year as part of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well. If you are somehow not familiar, it is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think about the new physical Collector's Edition for Among Us from Maximum Games? Do you have any interest in picking any of them up?