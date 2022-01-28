Among Us Receives New Nintendo Switch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Among Us on Nintendo Switch has been pushed out by developer InnerSloth. Since its launch on Switch in late 2020, Among Us has continued to remain one of the platform’s most popular multiplayer titles. As such, InnerSloth has continued to push out frequent patches for the game over time. And while today’s new update doesn’t change a whole lot in the grand scheme of things, it does alleviate a handful of problems that had been plaguing some players.

As of this moment, update version 2022.1.28.1n has now become available to download for anyone who owns Among Us on Switch. The update primarily provides a fix associated with Stars, which is an in-game currency that is available to buy. Some Switch players of Among Us had recently started to report that they weren’t able to redeem their Stars in the game’s store for one reason or another. Furthermore, some Stars that had been purchased weren’t appearing whatsoever in the inventories of players. Fortunately, both of these issues should now be rectified following this update.

The one thing that InnerSloth did stress about this new Among Us update for Switch is that the in-game store page will have to be refreshed following the addition of this update. So if you haven’t closed down the application and restarted it as a whole, you’ll want to do that soon enough. Once you do, this patch should take hold and will fix the aforementioned issue with Stars that has been present in the game.

If you aren’t already playing Among Us for yourself, the game is available on virtually every platform imaginable. In addition to being on Nintendo Switch, the game is also playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

If you’d like to get a look at the full patch notes for this new Among Us update, you can find them attached down below.