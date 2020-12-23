Among Us Reportedly Had Half a Billion Players in November

✖

By now, you are likely aware of just how popular the video game Among Us from developer InnerSloth is, even if you don't actually play it yourself. It's all over the internet, politicians are playing it, and in general it's been a phenomenon this year despite the fact that it first released in 2018. But just how popular is the video game, actually? Well, according to a recent report, it had roughly 500,000,000 -- half a billion -- monthly active users in November.

That number comes from a recent digital games market report from SuperData, which is under the larger Nielsen company, measuring performance and growth and earnings for November 2020. "Among Us had roughly half a billion monthly active users in November," the free report summary reads in part. "The title is now by far the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players." The same report also indicates that Assassin's Creed Valhalla and World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands, did extremely well last month.

The game's popularity seems to show no sign of waning just yet. It recently launched on the Nintendo Switch to much delight, and it has been announced that it will come to Xbox in 2021 as part of Xbox Game Pass as well. How popular is it? Popular enough that Fortnite added a limited-time mode that replicates most of the game's features.

Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think of the new report about the monthly active users of Among Us? Have you been playing the popular video game?