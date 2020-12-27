Among Us Comes to Rocket League in Playable Custom Map

✖

Former Rocket League pro and current Rocket League content creator, Lethamyr, has brought Among Us to the popular soccer-with-cars game. The Rocket League content creator is perhaps best-known for his custom Rocket League maps, and how he uses these custom maps to sometimes bring the experience of other games to Rocket League. For example, he recently did something similar with Fall Guys and Rocket League.

Among Us is the most popular game in the world right now, and one of the most popular games of all-time. Whether it will be able to sustain this popularity remains to be seen, but right now, it's all many streamers are playing. Tapping into this, Lethamyr has created a fully playable Among Us within Rocket League.

As you would expect, it's basically just Among Us, but rather than crewmates, you drive around in miniature Rocket League cars, and rather than kill people, you demo them. There's nothing about it that really separates it from Among Us itself, but it's nonetheless an impressive feat.

Unfortunately, if you want to play this, you'll need to be on PC as custom maps are not available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Nintendo Switch. And unfortunately, there's no way to play this with normal Rocket League camera settings, aka in a way that's more Rocket League and less Among Us. That said, it's unclear if this is possible, and even if it is, it likely would require a ton more work.

