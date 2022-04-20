Among Us VR Release Window, Trailer Revealed

Among Us VR now has a release window as well as info on the platforms it’ll release for. It’s launching during the holiday season this year, Innersloth and Schell Games announced this week during Facebook’s latest Meta Quest event, and it’ll be available on the Meta Quest as well as the SteamVR headsets whenever it’s available. It’s not coming to the PlayStation VR, however, with the developers announcing that the virtual reality version of Among Us will instead release on the PlayStation VR2 whenever it’s available.

For those eager to see what the game will look like in virtual reality, Innersloth shared a trailer, too, to show off what you’ll see when you’re finishing tasks and deceiving Crewmates in Among Us VR. That includes lots of pointing fingers and some situations that honestly do look like they’ll result in quite a few jumpscares when you’re going about your business only to find yourself bumping into someone who may or may not be the Imposter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Among Us VR has been “developed from the ground up” for this virtual reality experience, a press release said, it still retains all of the core features of the base version of Among Us. Those include the lobbies that support between 4-10 players as well as both voice and text chat to communicate with others and discern who the Imposter is.

“We are so excited that our community will be able to experience Among Us VR later this year,” said Victoria Tran, community director for Innersloth. “Crewmates across the world will feel right at home in the VR version of the Skeld and are sure to enjoy the tension and thrills an immersive experience offers. Our team has had fun testing Among Us VR throughout the development process, and we can’t wait for the community to put on their headsets and play.”

While Innersloth developed and still works on Among Us, Schell Games is working with the studio to bring the game to virtual reality platforms. Robot Teddy has also been working with Innersloth for the past two years to bring the game to additional platforms.

As for the PlayStation VR2 version of this game, that virtual reality platform does not currently have a release date. Last we heard, it was being shown off during GDC, but there’s a sign-up page that’s been live for a while where those interested can offer their emails to stay up to date on news.