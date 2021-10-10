Amouranth Responds to Latest Ban From Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa was revealed to have been banned from the platform for the fifth time in her career at the end of this past week. At the time of this writing, Twitch hasn’t made clear why it banned Amouranth in this instance, although many have assumed that it might have had to do with her breaking the website’s ToS (terms of service). In the wake of this ban, Amouranth herself has now responded to the situation, and she doesn’t seem too torn up about leaving Twitch.

Shared in a new video on her YouTube channel, Amouranth talked about her recent ban from Twitch, to go along with the other bans that she received on Facebook and TikTok. As a whole, Amouranth made clear that she hasn’t been informed by Twitch about why she was banned this time. She also said that she doesn’t know if she’ll be allowed to come back to the streaming platform in the future, or if instead, she’ll be booted off for good. However, she did note that it was pretty strange that her bans from Twitch and Instagram happened not long after hacks interfered with both websites in recent days. “It’s kind of crazy if you think about it. Like Instagram, Facebook got hacked, I get banned,” she said. “Twitch gets hacked, I get banned. It seems like there’s a trend here. It seems like a correlation between the two.”

And live the rest of my life not thinking about money. Hard to do anything mission driven without a soapbox or megaphone



Just an anonymous decamillioaire — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) October 8, 2021

On her personal Twitter account, Amouranth expressed that her removal from Twitch and Instagram simply allows her to now post her content on different platforms, instead. Namely, she said that YouTube is one location in which she’ll likely be spending more time in the future.

In addition, she said that from a financial sense, this latest round of bans won’t hurt her all that much. At this point in time, she explained that she could go the rest of her life “not thinking about money,” but as she has made clear in the past, much of the money she looks to make through Twitch and other platforms goes to causes that she is passionate about. And because of this, she’s going to keep looking to bring in revenue in any way that she can.

