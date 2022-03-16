Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are in Love With the Tiniest Detail

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for nearly two years and has been played by millions and millions and millions of Animal Crossing fans across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED so far. Despite all of these millions of eyeballs on the game, players continue to discover and share new details. Two years in, these details are getting tinier and tinier, but players nonetheless continue to appreciate whenever one surfaces. Right on cue, we have a new tiny detail, courtesy of Reddit, and courtesy of the museum.

Taking to the popular Animal Crossing Reddit page, one player relayed word that a plaque in the museum about the Horseshoe Crab has actualy information about it and its blood, which demonstrates how developers give attention to things most players will never even notice. And as you would expect, players are appreciative of the detail in the replies.

“This plaque in the museum is actually conveying a neat fact! Horseshoe Crab’s blood is not only blue, but can be used to test pharmaceutical safety,” reads the Reddit post, which you can peep right below:

Of course, it’s quite possible this Reddit user isn’t the first player to notice this detail. As alluded to, the game has been played by millions and millions of Nintendo Switch owners, however, it is the first time we’ve seen it shared online.

