Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it’s also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it’s also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it’s poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.

The other PS4 game coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED is .hack//G.U. Last Recode from Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2. Debuting back in 2017 via the PS4 and PC, it’s set to come to Nintendo Switch consoles on March 10, 2022.

Below, you can read more about both games, and check out a new trailer for the pair of titles as well:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: “Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. With a Metacritic score of 86, 13 Sentinels has won the praise of critics all over the world. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!”

.hack//G.U. Last Recode: “Log back into the .hack//G.U. trilogy and return to ‘The World,’ as Haseo tracks down Tri-Edge in .hack//G.U. Last Recode, now with enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and brand new modes! This collection includes all three original .hack//G.U. titles, Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, all fully restored and remastered. As well as an all-new exclusive fourth Volume: .hack//G.U. Reconnection.”

