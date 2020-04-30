The Gravity Falls Opening Recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is a Thing of Beauty

Thanks in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the recently released Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a regular source of memes, remixes, and so on as folks are largely stuck at home, and that apparently includes recreating the entire opening of Disney's Gravity Falls television series within the game. And it's honestly kind of perfect.

More specifically, Great-Bit Arcade, a YouTube channel that regularly creates various remixes like this, shared the recreated opening which follows along about as close as you can get to the original with the use of items and clothes and character options in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While there are obviously certainly liberties taken in order to, you know, make the opening using something that was never intended to do so, it's fairly uncanny how good it matches.

@_AlexHirsch A lot of time at home lately has given me time to watch Gravity Falls and play Animal Crossing - so I made a thing. #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions #GravityFalls pic.twitter.com/2b676QTsWL — Great-Bit Arcade (@greatbitarcade) April 16, 2020

If you're not familiar with the Disney show, it ran for two seasons and followed the supernatural adventures of a pair of twins, Dipper and Mabel, as they explored their Grunkle Stan's hometown of Gravity Falls. While perhaps not as popular as some of Disney's other television offerings, it's still well loved by fans. Here's the official opening of the actual show, for the sake of comparison:

Have you had a chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet? What do you think of the recreated Gravity Falls into? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for Nintendo Switch. A recent update added a whole bunch of new features and revealed new upcoming events. Gravity Falls is currently available to stream via Disney+ and Hulu, and a physical home video release is available wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.