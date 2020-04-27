Watch Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Tom Nook and Isabelle Dance to Popular Songs

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is officially a huge hit for Nintendo, in case you missed it, and that means the game is getting into the hands of a lot of people with nothing but time thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Case in point: a series of viral posts on Twitter featuring the game's Tom Nook and Isabelle dancing to various popular songs.

Tom Nook, if you're somehow not aware, is the main character behind selling houses and plots and construction and the like in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and he features in the previous entries in a similar capacity. Isabelle, a relatively new addition to the franchise, serves with Nook as part of the game's Resident Services in the main building that every island has once it's upgraded sufficiently. The two of them sometimes get up to shenanigans behind the counter, including dancing. And, well, now some enterprising folks have set that dancing to song. And, honestly? It works.

pic.twitter.com/achTvUeeK1 — The Man Behind The Cringe (@DanielTG85) April 25, 2020

The Twitter account TomAndIsabelleDanceTo (@TomAndIsabelle2) has been putting out these remixed viral memes for several days at this point, and basically every single one has hundreds if not thousands of retweets and likes. Popular entries include Tom Nook and Isabelle dancing to Doja Cat's "Say So" and Billie Eilish's "bad guy" among other songs.

Have you had a chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet? What do you think of the island getaway? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to check out even more great GIFs of Tom Nook and Isabelle dancing to music! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for Nintendo Switch. A recent update added a whole bunch of new features and revealed new upcoming events. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.