Animal Crossing New Horizons: Isabelle Previews New Year’s Nook Shopping

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is using Isabelle to preview New Year’s items available with Nook Shopping. 2020 is drawing to a close and the Nintendo Switch title had a blockbuster year by all accounts. Hot off of the fun from Toy Day, the company is already trickling out some special releases for the big day on the 31st. It’s only right that Isabelle would be the account that showed off the changes. After all, it was just her birthday on the 20th of December. So, fans can look forward to a grape platter, or a nice glass of apple cider to bring in the New Year. People were stoked to be getting some new items in their games. It’s been amazing to see how much support Nintendo has offered with free updates and special events in the first year of the game. Hopefully, that trend can continue into 2021.

“Hi, everyone! If you're looking for fun ways to ring in the new year, I hear that Nook Shopping is offering all kinds of neat items from around the world right now,” her account noted. “I’m personally looking forward to some New Year's noodles. Yum! Get those orders in ASAP!”

Hi, everyone! If you're looking for fun ways to ring in the new year, I hear that Nook Shopping is offering all kinds of neat items from around the world right now. I'm personally looking forward to some New Year's noodles. Yum! Get those orders in ASAP! pic.twitter.com/wlmBTiegga — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 26, 2020

Recently, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser sat down with Polygon to discuss how much of a hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been.

“‘Well beyond expectations’ is, I think, the simplest way to put it in. I don’t know that we expected it to be truly the cultural touchpoint that it became across the globe. And what we were pleased to see is how it redefined how people thought about video games and how they incorporated it in their lives,” Bowser told the outlet. “We saw people celebrating graduations; having birthday parties; weddings, even – virtually, through the game itself.”

“And we were pleased to see that we were able to provide a bit of a respite in what was pretty chaotic times and challenging times for folks. So it’s a result of many things. First of all: Developers did a wonderful job of creating a great universe, a great environment, great characters, and so that was very much engaging,” he continued. “But then, of course, the time of its release allowed a number of people who hadn’t even played video games to come in and enjoy and understand not only video games, but understand Animal Crossing much further.”

What’s your favorite item in ACNH? Let us know down in the comments!