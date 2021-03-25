Animal Crossing: New Horizons Unveils Island Tour Creator Website

✖

Nintendo is rolling out another update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this time people will be able to show off their islands with a website for the Island Tour Creator. Back during the release window for the game, fans of the series got a real kick out of being able to showcase their digs for social media. Well, this new web application will surely help New Horizons fans share their excitement for all those new items that have been released recently. The game now has an entirely different dimension because of the Warp Pipe items from the Mario celebration. Getting across long stretches of your island has never been easier. Part of the fun of Animal Crossing is watching people come up with the wildest ways to make use of different functionality. So, look forward to seeing all sorts of people making headway when it comes to the Island Tour Creator this year.

Isabelle’s account wrote, “The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator website is now available! Show off your island by creating fun posters and videos with content captured on your #NintendoSwitch. Here's just one example, featuring Ninten Island!”

[Announcement]

With the game being such a social experience, our Jenna Anderson spoke to Tumblr trends expert Amanda Brennan about how the game took over the Internet last year.

“People have been so hype about all the new releases. I know, right now, all anyone can talk about is sitting [in the game]. So Animal Crossing has continued to become a place where people keep iterating on their islands. We've seen so many QR codes and seasonal QR codes,” Brennan observed. “During fall - Tumblr's power season - there were so many cute outfits and paths for the ground. People were so excited about updating their island to have pumpkins and organizing pumpkin patches. So I anticipate that that will continue into December, as the snow starts to fall.”

She would add, “Also, sharing dream addresses. That is something that came out since we last spoke. And some of the islands that people share, I saw a horror island earlier this week. I saw a video where someone has made an Italian city out of their islands. So it's just creativity, pushing the limits on what you can do in the game, and at the end of the day, also sharing your love for your favorite characters.”

