Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Tarantula Island Is Leaving Soon

Players in the Northern Hemisphere only have a few more hours to visit the fabled Tarantula Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Each month, certain bugs and fish rotate in and out of Animal Crossing: New Horizons based on the time of year and what hemisphere players live in. Only one bug will be leaving Northern Hemisphere islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in April, but it's quite possibly the most bug in the game. Starting May 1st, players living in the Northen Hemisphere will no longer be able to find tarantulas on either their island or any island they visit using a Nook Miles Ticket.

Tarantulas are a rare bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as they only appear at night. While players can sell tarantulas for 8,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny, tarantulas also chase players and knock them out in a single bite. When Animal Crossing: New Horizons first came out in March, players discovered that they could visit an island infested with Tarantulas, giving them the chance to earn hundreds of thousands of bells if they could survive the existential terror of being chased by furry spiders for hours. Players quickly figured out that they could turn any random island into a Tarantula Island by stripping it of all of its trees, flowers, rocks, and weeds. Although Tarantulas became less rare when Nintendo released an Animal Crossing: New Horizons update in April, players could still consistently farm for tarantulas, making it a profitable pastime.

While players will surely be disappointed by the migration of tarantulas to the Southern Hemisphere, they'll have a new "bug" to hunt beginning on May 1st. Scorpions will migrate to the Northern Hemisphere starting in May, and they can also be sold for 8,000 Bells. Additionally, Scorpions also appear only at night, and also have their own exclusive island that can be visited via Dodo Airways.

For those disappointed by the disappearance of tarantulas, the bugs will make their return in November. In the meantime, be sure to collect as many tarantulas as you can for either your personal collection or for profit.

