Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- How to Unlock Redd's Boat

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a shady new art dealer, but players will have to go through a couple of steps to unlock his art marketplace. The shady fox Redd has returned to Animal Crossing to sell both genuine and counterfeit artwork, which also opens up a new wing of the museum. Redd's new base of operations is a small fishing trawler that is located at the "hidden beach" found on the northern end of players' islands. However, the boat isn't immediately open for business and players will have to do a few things to unlock his boat.

The first step to unlock Redd's boat is to talk to Blathers at the museum after downloading the update, who mentions to the player that he's considering opening up a new wing of the museum for artwork. The following day, Isabelle will note that a "suspicious visitor" has appeared on the island, which means that Redd has officially arrived. At this point, players can find Redd's boat at the hidden beach, but they won't be able to enter it. They can, however, find Redd wandering about the island and purchase their first piece of artwork. The art is always genuine, so don't be worried that you're buying a fake.

After purchasing the art from Redd, take it to Blathers and donate it to the museum. Blathers will note that he'll file for a construction permit for the museum. The next day, Isabelle will announce that the museum is closed for remodeling. When the museum re-opens the next day, Redd will once again appear on the island. He'll note that he has a boat where players can acquire both artwork and furniture. Once you tell him that you want to check it out, he'll officially open the boat up for business.

As we noted yesterday, Redd will sell a mix of genuine and fake artwork on his boat. You can check out our full guide on real and counterfeit artwork here, so that you don't get scammed. Blathers will accept genuine pieces of artwork for the museum, while counterfeit pieces can still be hung up at your home, or displayed elsewhere on the island.

