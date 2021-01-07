New Animal Crossing Figures Give Fan Favorite Villagers the Flocked Treatment

✖

Given the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, it's not too surprising that the game will be receiving new merchandise in 2021. The latest is a line of flocked figures from Bandai Skokugan. The line consists of seven figures in total: Isabelle, Tom Nook, Flick, Lolly, Dom, Flurry, and Marshal. Each figure has a height of 2 1/5-inches tall, with each receiving their own window box. Pre-orders of the line were made available from Entertainment Earth, but it seems that they have quickly sold out. The line is not expected to arrive until June, however, so it's possible that more stock will be added in the future.

An image of the set can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Welcome to Animal Crossing! Pre-Order the all-new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Villager Collection Mini-Figure Set right here. https://t.co/3wywgV5qoR pic.twitter.com/JkXUuyOx8s — Entertainment Earth (@EntEarth) January 4, 2021

The Animal Crossing cast makes perfect sense for a set of flocked figures! What's really interesting about this set, though, is how the line puts a heavier focus on the game's villagers, as opposed to main characters. Isabelle and Tom Nook are there, but typically, Animal Crossing merchandise tends to focus more on K.K. Slider, Blathers, Reese, and more. Outside of Amiibo cards, villagers don't often get represented in merchandise. As such, it's not all that surprising this line sold out so quickly!

Considering the hype already surrounding this line, it will be interesting to see whether or not it receives future waves. Flick is a great pick, since the bug enthusiast has proven to be pretty popular, but his partner Chip is unfortunately missing. There are also a lot of villagers that fans would no doubt love to see added as well, including characters like Raymond and Zucker. With nearly 400 villagers in the game, in addition to the main cast, Bandai certainly has a lot more characters to select from!

For those hoping for a restock, Entertainment Earth's link for the figures can be found right here. The set retails for $47.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of this line of flocked figures?