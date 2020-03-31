Animal Crossing Fans Are Creating Witcher Characters, Costumes, and Music in New Horizons

Nintendo’s latest hit on the Switch is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and while it features plenty of clothing options for players to choose from, many aren’t content with just wearing the game’s default looks. That’s why they’ve taken to customizing or completely creating their own gear and homaging their favorite franchise int he process. That includes The Witcher, and fans are finding some truly cool ways to work in Geralt, Yennefer, Jaskier, and more of the Witcher crew into the game’s music, costumes, and more. We’ve collected some of our favorite examples starring on the next slide, and we are pretty sure Geralt’s reaction would be more than a “hmmm” or a…well, you know.

Fans can binge Netflix’s The Witcher season 1 now, though you’d have to stop playing Animal Crossing to make that happen. If you don’t feel like it, we completely understand, and you can find the official description below.

“Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, and Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

Toss A Coin

One fan went the musical route, changing the town’s song to something a bard would definitely love, which was a digitized version of Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.

“changed the town tune to “toss a coin to your witcher” HISNIDNID #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #TheWitcher”

The Bard

Another fan decided to create Jaskier’s trademark jacket from the series, and any Witcher fan would love to rock this.

“#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #jaskier #witcher”

Spider Hunter

Another fan decided to create some crossover art, and it would seem Geralt has traded in hunting Wyvern’s and Drowners for Spiders. At least he’ll get richer this way.

“Toss a bell to your Witcher, oh spider of plenty! #witchernetflix #witcher #animalcrossing #acnh #thewitcherart #witcherfanart #fanart”

Sing It

We could really just do a whole list of Toss a Coin interpretations, but this video shows the shop owner singing the song you just created, and it somehow makes it even better.

“Toss a coin to your Witcher…

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

The Wolf

Another fan decided to spruce up their town flag with an homage to the School of the Wolf, and we’ve gotta say it’s pretty dang impressive.

“My town flag! @witchergame @Marcin360

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #Witcher”

Yennefer

Another fan created their own version of Yennefer in Nintendo’s beloved Animal Crossing world, and she’s awesome.

“Multiple musical notes Toss a coin to your Witcher

Musical note Oh valley of plenty

#NintendoSwitch #AnimalCrossingDesigns #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing #TheWitcher #netflix #yennefer”

Jaskier

Another fan created a full Jaskier for their Animal Crossing world, rocking his outfit from episode 2.

“I made Jaskier’s first outfit from ep 2

Toss a bell to your witcher!

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

Geralt

You can’t leave the White Wolf himself out of the Animal Crossing party, and luckily someone fixed that by creating Geralt in New Horizons.

“Geralt hates portals. ‘This is the strangest world yet’ #Witcher #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

Ciri

Completing the show’s main trio is Ciri, and while she’s a work in progress, @zerocooldev is already off to a fantastic start.

“Custom Witcher 3 inspired Ciri design coming along nicely, now for the bottom half.

@witchergame

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”