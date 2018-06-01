Anthem’s Official Box Art Revealed

Today, the official box art for BioWare and Electronic Arts’ upcoming online multiplayer role-playing game, Anthem, was revealed.

In other words, if you plan on picking up a physical copy of the game when it hits next year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, this is what will be looking at you on your shelf:

Dat Anthem key art 😮😍 pic.twitter.com/B4BXncQ0HJ — shinobi602 (@shinobi602) June 1, 2018

While some outlets have been reporting that this is only the game’s key art, lead producer Michael Gamble has since confirmed it is also what will adorn retail copies of the highly-anticipated title.

As you can see, the box art is reminiscent of the logo that accompanied the game’s announcement, depicting the game’s massive open-world and its cooperative play.

I’m not usually someone to care about box art, but I must say this is a pretty impressive take by EA and co. At the very least, it will be eye catching. Not that it will need to be. I’m sure EA has an extensive marketing campaign planned for the title.

Despite entering a very competitive space and being a new IP, it appears Anthem has the potential to be a huge hit. How huge though? Well, a lot of that will depend on its quality.

First revealed at E3 2017, Anthem is set to be the next release from the celebrated Dragon Age and Mass Effect developer BioWare. And given that its most recent release — Mass Effect: Andromeda — was completely fumbled, it’s safe to assume a lot is riding on it doing well.

Anthem was originally supposed to launch this year, but is now slated to hit sometime in March 2019. In development for the PC, Xbox One, and PS4, the game is likely to have a big presence at EA’s E3 show later this month. Not only we will get more information and a new trailer for it, but a healthy slab of new gameplay footage should also be on the agenda.

For more information and media on Anthem, be sure to peep its official website. For more articles on the game, click here.