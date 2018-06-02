Here’s What We Will Learn About Anthem at E3 2018

We’re only 7 days away from learning more about BioWare’s Anthem and what the mysterious online game actually has to offer players. BioWare’s upcoming action game has been in the news quite a bit since its official announcement at E3 last year. Some can’t wait to see a brand new adventure from the same team behind the iconic Mass Effect Trilogy, while others are upset that Andromeda seemed to be left out in the dust with the focus on the new IP. Still, the interest is high – even if it is hesititant for some.

The publishers over at Electronic Arts composed a neat little list to get fans amped, including the five things they are going to be able to share prior to the full gameplay livestream:

Videos by ComicBook.com

1. A New Trailer

That’s right, we’re delivering an unseen trailer that delves into the dangerous world of Anthem. You’ll get a glimpse into the story, characters, and monsters that bring the game to life.

2. More Gameplay

Last year we showed off some of the core gameplay that you can expect from Anthem – flying, fighting, and of course, collecting loot. And this year we’re happy to show off some more. Tune in to see it all.

3. Combat Showcase

One thing we’ll be showing in-depth this time around is combat. The power of the Javelin exosuit will be on full display as players take on the most ferocious enemies seen yet.

4. Developer Insights

The dev team at BioWare has been hard at work, and now they’re ready to show it off in-person. Hear some of the guiding principles that have shaped the development of Anthem as BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, Executive Producer Mark Darrah, and Lead Writer Cathleen Rootsaert take the stage.

5. A Look Behind The Curtain

Along with hearing from the developers themselves, we’ll be showing off some of the concept and production art of Anthem. You’ll get a chance to see the craftsmanship that has built this incredible world from the ground up.

The celebration commences on June 9th promptly at 11 AM PDT, so if you’re a BioWare fan and are interested in what the team has been working on – don’t miss out!