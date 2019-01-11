‘Anthem’: New Look at Storm Javelin’s ‘Mass Effect’ N7 Armor

With the Mass Effect world being put on a temporary hiatus so that the studio can focus on their new IP Anthem, and with so many of the original Mass Effect devs working on the upcoming game, it only makes sense that the team would want to pay homage to the legend that is Commander Shepard and the N7 operative.

We’ve had previous looks at what this armor will look like in the upcoming online title but now we’re getting an even closer look at the Storm Javelin’s take on the classic red and white design courtesy of BioWare’s Art Quality Analyst “Mad Bee”:

As a huge Mass Effect fan myself (hello, 29 playthroughs), I am absolutely digging this design and I know without a shadow of a doubt that this will be my go-to customization for my freelancer.

Anthem officially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

For more about the open-world online adventure itself before its arrival next year:

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”

Are you excited to see the N7 homage for yourself when the game arrives? What other little nods are you hoping to witness in the game?