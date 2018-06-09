Anthem Has No PvP, BioWare “May” Look Into it

Anthem

Speaking to Anthem’s executive producer Mark Darrah, Game Informer fired off 123 rapid-fire questions to learn more about the game. The questions inevitably shifted to PvP content, but Darrah shot down any hopes of doing combat against other players by saying that there will be no PvP in Anthem.

The lack of multiplayer is a stark difference from the Destiny games, a series that’s been compared side-by-side with Anthem since BioWare and EA announced the game. Darrah even addressed the comparisons within the first two questions of the interview with the first asking if he was a good sport and the second asking if this game was “a Destiny.” His answer was “this is not a Destiny,” but you will be able to play with friends, however, with the interview also confirming that there will be co-op play available, but you’ll simply be fighting with your friends instead of against them.

Darrah took to Twitter to field questions from players who also wanted to know more about Anthem, and with the news out that there would be no PvP, people wanted to know why. He responded to say that it frees up the team without having to worry too much about balance, and in another tweet that assumed he’d confirmed PvP would be coming sometime later though not at launch, Darrah said that he hoped he hadn’t indicated such a thought but added that the team may look into it in the future.

It allows us to go broader on gear and weapons with less worries about balance https://t.co/pBOXrzITd6 — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) June 9, 2018

he pretty much confirmed that pvp will be available later — iLegiTy Xipots (@5Andry8) June 9, 2018

Well I sure HOPE I didn’t do that.

We MAY look at it.

Nothing planned yet https://t.co/n4GOBg3oD2 — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) June 9, 2018

Your real friends will be recruitable in a way, but in-game NPCs won’t be part of the team that you can build. When asked about the possibility of bringing in other NPCs, Darrah said that there are no plans to have recruitable characters at the moment. The game will also be online-only, so you’ll have to have a constant Internet connection to whatever platform you’re using.

Anthem is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but there are no plans for a Switch version as Darrah mentioned in the video.

