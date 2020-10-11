Apex Legends Gets a Fan-Made Bloodhound Cinematic Short

If there's one thing developer Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends has going for it beyond the fact that it is genuinely fun to play, it is the community that has sprung up around the title. Take, for instance, the recent fan-made cinematic short for Bloodhound, one of the many characters from the video game. The short, which you can check out above, is honestly a thing of beauty and perfectly encapsulates the character without resorting to much that doesn't already exist within the game itself.

The short itself is attributed to GoldenLane Studio, which is largely known for producing Five Nights at Freddy's videos. The Apex Legends Bloodhound short appears to be the first in a new series on the video game from Slava Alekseev, a filmmaker that works within the group, using Unreal Engine 4. The short is reminiscent of the old Team Fortress 2 videos introducing the various characters from the Valve Software video game, and I for one hope to see one for Wattson sooner rather than later.

Holy shizz! The video is spreading faster than Gibby gets his buffs. Let's celebrate with the wallpaper! 👐🎑#ApexLegends #ApexLegendsFanart pic.twitter.com/BiCCXzslAo — Slava A. (@SlavaAFilmmaker) October 10, 2020

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 6 - Boosted. The popular free-to-play shooter recently added cross-play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

