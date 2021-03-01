Apex Legends Breaks New Concurrent Player Record on Steam

✖

Eight seasons in and Apex Legends is still breaking records for itself. Specifically, those in the PC space seem to have been gravitating towards the battle royale shooter a lot over the past few weeks since the beginning of Season 8. So much so, in fact, that the game was able to break a new concurrent player record over this weekend.

According to SteamDB, Apex Legends broke a new all-time player record for those over on Steam yesterday on Saturday, February 27. The total number of players topped out at 198,235 in all. Considering the game has been out for over two years at this point, it's incredibly impressive to see so many still routinely playing Apex Legends after all this time.

That being said, it's worth stressing that just because Steam players may have shown up in droves over the weekend, it doesn't mean that the PC platform as a whole boasted the most concurrent players of Apex Legends at a single point. Unfortunately, we have no way of deducing whether or not this may have been the case. Still, Steam is often a good barometer to tell us how popular a game may be at a given moment and if these player numbers are similar on other platforms, EA and Respawn Entertainment have to be thrilled with the shooter's trajectory.

What's impressive about Apex Legends already accruing so many players once again is that its player base is only going to grow even larger in the coming month. If you weren't already counting down the days until release, Apex Legends is going to finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in a little over a week. The game's official launch date will be that of Tuesday, March 9.

Until then, you can obviously still play Apex Legends across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Have you been grinding away in Apex Legends once again for yourself in recent weeks? Or are you holding off until the Switch version arrives? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Eurogamer]