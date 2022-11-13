Apex Legends Fan Gets Awesome Souvenir From Post Malone

Post Malone is a big fan of Apex Legends, and the musician had an opportunity to show off his passion at a recent concert. Reddit user Ohyeahcoolstuff was very close to the stage during a Post Malone concert and was able to get the musician to sign a Funko Pop of Octane. In addition to an image of the signed box, Ohyeahcoolstuff was also able to share an image of Post Malone passing the signed box back. From the giant grin on Malone's face, it certainly seems like he got a kick out of the request!

Post Malone has a major passion for Apex Legends, previously revealing that he had purchased every skin and heirloom in the game. It's unclear if he's kept up on that, but the man is clearly a big fan of Respawn Entertainment's work. Back in July, Post Malone participated in an Apex Legends charity stream to raise money for Human Rights Watch. He played Octane during the stream, which might have been what prompted the request from Ohyeahcoolstuff. Whatever the reason behind the decision, it's a really great souvenir to bring back from a concert, and it probably gave Malone something fun to remember about the show!

Of course, Post Malone is no stranger to Funko Pops, either. Funko has made multiple designs based on Post Malone over the last few years as part of the company's Pop! Rocks line. The first of these released back in 2019, followed by a knight version in 2021. Earlier this year, a third version in a sundress was released. Chances are, a lot of Malone fans have hoped to get these signed over the years, but it's hard to say how many of them would have ever thought to get Octane signed, instead!

