Apex Legends Releases February 10 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Apex Legends got another update this week to follow up on some issues players have been having either recently or since the start of Season 8. The update in question was regarded as a hotfix by Respawn Entertainment to take care of “various stability fixes” among other more specific problems. The past day or so of Apex Legends gameplay seems to have played host to more server and stability issues than the past few days or so, so hopefully the hotfix will resolve some of those problems.

The patch notes for the hotfix pushed live on Wednesday are brief and only touch on four different points. One of them dealt with Bloodhound’s Tactical Ability, another dealt with a problem regarding the new explosive vaults on Kings Canyon that contain valuable loot, and the other two dealt with stability problems and unintentionally disabled dialogue. You can see the patch notes in full in the tweet below courtesy of Respawn Entertainment.

🔧Apex hotfixes incoming to address 🔧 🔸Players not being scanned by Bloodhound's tactical if already scanned by a different Bloodhound's tactical

🔸Errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon

🔸Various stability fixes

🔸Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled — Respawn (@Respawn) February 10, 2021

Some of the issues players have been reporting lately regarding the servers seem to have had an increased presence ever since the game’s two-year anniversary event kicked off. Rubber-banding in matches where Legends snapped back and forth between different positions, enemies moving at stuttering speeds and therefore being more difficult to target, and crashes that kicked players back to the main menu have been some of the most common issues reported.

Recurring problems like the “code:wheel” error message that boots players from a match have been appearing more frequently as well. Anecdotally, many of these issues players have been reporting have been experienced myself since the start of Season 8’s anniversary event, though it’s unclear how many of these issues have been alleviated since the hotfix was released.

For those who hop into Apex Legends to try out the event, you’ll find that you’ll occasionally be back on Olympus now instead of just on Kings Canyon. The game’s original map was supposed to be the only playable option for a while longer so that players could take tours of its changes, but the schedule was adjusted to allow Olympus back into the rotation early.