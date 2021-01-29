Apex Legends Reveals Fuse's Abilities

✖

Respawn Entertainment has finally detailed what the Apex Legends Season 8 Legend, Fuse, is capable of by revealing the full details on the character’s abilities. Fuse comes with a Passive, Tactical, and Ultimate ability just like every other Legend, and as you might’ve gathered from his name, personality, and what we’ve seen of him in previous gameplay previews, he’s all about blowing stuff up with some impressive firepower. His abilities reflect that by giving him more control over the grenades he finds throughout the game’s maps and imbuing him with the power to cover areas in walls of flames to trap his opponents.

The intro to Fuse and his abilities can be seen below after it was shared by Respawn on Friday just a few days before Season 8 starts. After recapping some of Fuse’s story that was the focus of the first Season 8 trailer, we get to see what his abilities can do.

To pair with the video, we’ve also got specifics on his abilities from the Apex Legends site now that it’s been updated to welcome Fuse to the roster. The descriptions of each of his abilities can be seen below to better make sense of what’s happening in the character trailer shared this week.

Fuse’s Abilities

Passive Ability Grenadier: Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately.

Tactical Ability Knuckle Cluster: Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.

Ultimate Ability The Motherlode: Launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flame.



While Fuse’s abilities clearly have superb offensive potential, it looks one of the most effective ways to use his skill will be to deny enemies access to certain areas. His ring of fire is an obvious example of that since it can either trap enemies inside an area if timed correctly or can keep them away from something like a Care Package or a small source of cover. The fact that his Knuckle Cluster ability emits continuously explosions could indicate that each individual blast does a lower amount of damage than one might expect with the greatest damage inflicted by those who linger in the area similar to how Caustic’s gas or a Thermite Grenade work.

Fuse will be available in Apex Legends starting on February 2nd, so expect to see plenty of explosions then when Season 8 drops.