Apex Legends Leak Reveals First Look at New Map

A new Apex Legends leak has revealed our first look at the game’s new map, rumored to be coming alongside Season 11 of the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game. Last month, we first started to hear word of a new map coming to the game. At the time, not much was known about the map other than it was taking players to a tropical island, being built with vehicles in mind, boasts permanent wildlife, has varying elevations, and is both wet and muddy. Our first look at the map, courtesy of the aforementioned leak, doesn’t confirm all of this, but it does confirm some of this, including the overarching claim that it’s set on a tropical island.

The leak comes in the form of three images. One of these images shows the tactical map. This doesn’t reveal much of note. The second image shows a sandy beach, some palm trees, some mountains, the ocean, and what looks like a storm in the sky. The third and final image shows some pretty standard tropical island environmental dressing that isn’t that consequential, but it does feature what looks like our first look at the aforementioned wildlife.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out these images for yourself, courtesy of Apex Legends leaker Winchester and Reddit:

At the moment of publishing, neither Respawn Entertainment nor EA have addressed this leak in any capacity. Typically, the pair don’t touch leaks with a comment, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there’s little room to doubt the validity of the images, who knows what they are for, and if they are of a new map, who knows when this new map will be added, though the current expectation is the game’s next map will drop with Season 11 in the coming months.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game, click here.